GE Aerospace engines for the developmental Turkish Aerospace (TAI) Kaan fighter have been delivered, as Ankara negotiates for follow-on powerplants.

Ten F110-GE-129E engines were received by September for use in the twin-engined Kaan, says the Turkish Defence Agency in a social media post.

Negotiations are underway for a follow-on order covering 80 engines, it adds.

The initial ten engines are likely to power a fleet of Kaan prototypes, which are set to enter an intensive testing campaign in 2026.

While a demonstrator flew in February 2024, the lead prototype of the ambitious programme is only set to fly next year.

The arrival of the 80 additional engines, however, is open to question. In September, Turkish officials said that licences for additional F110 engines were “stalled” owing to US lawmakers’ concerns with Ankara’s obtaining the S-400 surface-to-air missile system from Russia in 2019.

Although Turkey will develop its own engine for Kaan, the Tusas Engine Industries TF35000, early Block 10 and Block 20 aircraft will need the F110. The TF35000 is foreseen powering Block 30/40 examples from 2032.

The S-400 deal also resulted in Turkey being dropped from the Lockheed Martin F-35 programme.

So far, Turkey and Indonesia have committed to the fighter. Ankara reportedly aims to acquire up to 250 Kaans, and Jakarta has firm orders for 48 examples.

Saudi Arabia is also understood to be interested in the fighter.