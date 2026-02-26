Gulf carrier Etihad Airways posted record financial results for 2025 in a year of major expansion in which it added 29 aircraft to its fleet.

The Abu Dhabi-based carrier increased its fleet to 127 in taking a delivery of the new aircraft, which included its first Airbus A321LRs as well as more Airbus A350-1000s, A320s and Boeing 787s.

The additional aircraft supported the carrier’s expansion efforts, increasing passenger capacity as measured in available seat kilometres (ASKs) by 21% during the year. Passenger numbers increased more than a fifth to 22.4 million, while load factor rose by 1.5 percentage points to 88.3%.

This helped drive a 21% increase in total revenues to Dhs30.7 billion ($8.4 billion), including a 24% jump in the passenger segment to Dhs25.8 billion during the year, and a 47% increase in net profits to Dhs2.6 billion.

“2025 has been a defining year for Etihad, delivering our strongest performance across every key metric and marking our fourth consecutive year of profitability,” says Etihad Airways chief executive Antonoaldo Neves.

”These results confirm that our strategy is working – growing sustainably, strengthening our financial position and continuing to deliver a high-quality experience for our guests.”

Etihad highlights the launch of new services to Atlanta, Prague, Warsaw, Addis Ababa, Phnom Penh, Hanoi and Hong Kong as supporting inbound traffic to Abu Dhabi and beyond. The carrier lifted point-to-point traffic to 5.5 million from 4.6 million, while also flagging a doubling in visitors via the airline’s stopover programme

Alongside the increased passenger activity, Etihad also boosted cargo revenues 8% to Dhs4.5 billion during the year.

Etihad also signalled its intent for continued growth by signing for 25 more Airbus widebodies during November’s Dubai air show, including its first orders for A330neos.