Alfred Chua
Alfred Chua reports from FlightGlobal’s Asia office, where he primarily covers aerospace and air transport topics in the region. He joined FlightGlobal in 2019, and was a news reporter for a local news agency before that. Apart from aviation, Alfred enjoys good coffee, living on social media, and (occasionally) talking about himself in third person.
Contact info
China’s ‘Big Three’ ramp up international capacity as March traffic recovers
China’s three largest airlines added back capacity in their international networks in March, as system-wide traffic continued to recover following the easing of pandemic curbs.
Rex takes 20% stake in electric aviation start-up Dovetail
Australia’s Regional Express has taken a 20% shareholding in advanced powertrain firm Dovetail Electric Aviation, more than half a year after it signed a memorandum of understanding with the Australian start-up.
Malaysia Airlines exits intra-east Malaysia operations in ‘strategic’ route rejig
Malaysia Airlines is to transfer domestic operations in east Malaysia to its low-cost sister unit Firefly from 16 May, as part of a “strategic route rationalisation” on its domestic network.
ATSB probes Qantas, Jetstar midnight airprox in Darwin
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) has opened an investigation into a separation incident involving a Qantas Boeing 737-800 and a Jetstar Airbus A320.
AVIC’s AC332 helicopter makes maiden sortie, nets 24 orders
AVIC’s in-development AC332 helicopter has completed its maiden flight, with the programme securing its launch order for 24 examples.
Icelandair signs for 13 A321XLRs as 757 replacement
Icelandair has signed signed a memorandum of understanding to purchase 13 Airbus A321XLR aircraft – the airline’s first ever Airbus order – to replace its fleet of ageing Boeing 757s.
Mitsubishi Heavy eyes revenue uplift from engines business
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) expects its aero engines business to surpass pre-pandemic revenue in the year ended 31 March, amid an uptick of MRO demand.
Air Vanuatu’s sole 737 grounded with no spare parts, following mechanical issues
Air Vanuatu has cancelled flights to Australia and New Zealand after mechanical issues forced the grounding of its sole Boeing 737-800.
‘Low cost is still our core’: Scoot chief looks beyond recovery
As low-cost carrier Scoot approaches full recovery, chief executive Leslie Thng says the airline wants to be the region’s leading operator, not the largest
Domestic recovery to push China’s ‘Big Three’ back into black: HSBC
China’s three largest carriers are expected to have a “profitable recovery” in 2023, amid tightening yields and “aggressive” capacity expansion, according to analysts from HSBC Global Research.
PNG probes Air Niugini Fokker 70 pressurisation event
Investigators in Papua New Guinea are probing a serious inflight pressurisation event involving an Air Niugini Fokker 70.
SIAEC signs S$121 million services agreement with Scoot
SIA Engineering has signed a two-year comprehensive services agreement worth close to S$121 million ($90.7 million) with low-cost operator Scoot.
China’s ‘Big Three’ post record full-year losses amid ‘unprecedented difficulties’
China’s three largest airlines plunged to record losses in 2022, a year that was marked by “unprecedented difficulties” as the country’s ‘zero Covid’ policy came to head with a spike in infections.
Bullish Bonza opens new Melbourne base, eyes network expansion
Australian low-cost start-up Bonza has opened a second operations base in Melbourne - two months after it commenced operations - as it rolls out 11 new routes from the city.
China Eastern, China Southern to resume 737 Max deliveries
Two of China’s three largest airlines are set to restart deliveries of Boeing 737 Max aircraft this year, a move that provides some clarity about the fate of the type in one of Boeing’s key markets.
Scoot chief: ‘Business case’ for regional jets as network grows
Scoot chief executive Leslie Thng says the carrier has a good business case for regional aircraft, which will help it expand in the region.
Vertical seeks Japanese certification for VX4 eVTOL
Vertical Aerospace is seeking Japanese type certification for its VX4 electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.
High airfares ‘pose threat’ to aviation sector recovery: ACI
Trade body Airports Council International (ACI) warns that high airfares in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East affect the recovery prospets of both airlins and airports, noting that most airports are still in the red.
HK Express takes delivery of first A321neo
Hong Kong-based HK Express has taken delivery of its first Airbus A321neo, which sports the airline’s new livery.
China Southern to list logistics unit
China Southern Airlines is set to spin off and list its logistics arm on the Shanghai stock exchange, as part of “business development” efforts amid dire financial results.