Philippine Airlines has taken delivery of the first of nine Airbus A350-1000s, as it fleet expansion programme gets underway.

The aircraft, registered RP-C3510, arrived at PAL’s Manila hub on 20 December. The carrier, which also operates the smaller -900, is the first Southeast Asian operator of the type.

The -1000s are configured to seat 382 passengers in a three-class setting: 42 in business class, 24 in premium economy class, and 316 in economy class.

PAL first announced commitments for nine A350-1000s in 2023, with deliveries expected to run through 2027.

At the time, the carrier said that the-1000s will be deployed to operate its North American network, but and will gradually replace its older Boeing 777-300ERs.

President of PAL Holdings – the airline’s parent company – Lucio Tan III says: “The arrival of the A350-1000 marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to fleet modernisation and network growth. It will be a source of Filipino pride and a transformational step for our airline.”