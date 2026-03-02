The US Air Force (USAF) has lost three Boeing F-15E Strike Eagles during “an apparent friendly fire incident” over Kuwait, but all crew members survived being shot down.

“During active combat that included attacks from Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles, and drones, the US Air Force fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defences,” US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirms.

“All six aircrew ejected safely, have been safely recovered, and are in stable condition,” it states.

The incident occurred at around 07:00 local time on 2 March, CENTCOM indicates.

“Kuwait has acknowledged this incident, and we are grateful for the efforts of the Kuwaiti defence forces and their support in this ongoing operation,” the command notes.

The strike aircraft were conducting a mission in support of the US Operation Epic Fury, which is targeting Iran.

“The cause of the incident is under investigation,” CENTCOM says. “Additional information will be released as it becomes available.”

Air defences are primed throughout the Middle East, with Iran having launched retailiatory strikes against locations in Bahrain, Cyprus, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates since the conflict began on 28 February.