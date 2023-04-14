Greg Waldron
Greg Waldron is the Asia Managing Editor of FlightGlobal, responsible for the team’s airline, aerospace, and defence coverage across the region. He has worked at the company since 2009. In the airline space, Waldron has conducted dozens of interviews with airline leaders in the Asia-Pacific. He also covers areas such as MRO and safety. On the defence beat, Waldron has written extensively about the rise of Chinese airpower, as well as broader airpower developments around the region, such as indigenous fighter programmes, and regional acquisitions of foreign equipment. In addition, Waldron writes about commercial helicopters in the region and business aviation. Waldron worked has a freelance journalist with his work appearing in several business publications.
South Korea to obtain new special forces helicopter and develop EW aircraft
South Korea is to obtain a new special forces helicopter and develop a new electronic warfare (EW) aircraft, as it announced an arrangement with Boeing to work on future weapons systems.
Loading errors, poor airmanship faulted in 1976 Malaysian Nomad crash
Malaysia has declassified the final report into the 1976 crash of a GAF Nomad N22B that killed several prominent politicians, pointing to loading errors and airmanship issues.
Chinese aerial incursions show ASW emphasis
China’s recent aerial intrusions against Taiwan involve a diverse mix of assets, including carrier aviation and a strong emphasis on anti-submarine warfare (ASW).
Embraer and Saab deepen relationship with C-390 and Gripen E pact
Embraer and Saab have entered an agreement to work together on business development and engineering opportunities for the C-390 tactical transport and Gripen E fighter.
Vietjet CEO moves to chairman role as leasing watchdog raises Cape Town compliance concerns
Vietjet chief executive Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao has been named chairwoman of the low-cost carrier, with a long-time colleague promoted to the role of chief executive, as a watchdog raises concerns about Vietnam’s compliance with the Cape Town Convention.
HAL inaugurates third Tejas production line
Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) has inaugurated its third production line for the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA).
China’s GDAT signs for 50 H160s during Macron visit
Airbus Helicopters has secured an order for 50 H160 helicopters from Chinese aviation company GDAT, marking the largest civilian order for the type.
Air India outlines transformation progress under Vihaan.AI plan
Air India has outlined progress so far under its Vihaan.AI business transformation programme, including repairing inflight entertainment (IFE) equipment, and putting its Boeing 787 fleet on a performance improvement plan.
USAF unit leverages special ops skills for humanitarian missions
A US Air Force special operations unit brings a unique perspective and capabilities to the Humanitarian and Disaster Relief (HADR) mission in the Asia-Pacific.
RNZAF P-8As deploy to Fiji, Australia pending service entry
The Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) is readying for the start of Boeing P-8A Poseidon operations, with an aircraft deployed to Fiji and the service also co-operating with the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF).
India conducts runway landing test of reusable spacecraft
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted a runway test landing of a developmental reusable spacecraft.
BAE Systems lands contract for Block 4 EW suite for F-35
BAE Systems has secured a contract to produce the Block 4 electronic warfare (EW) systems for the Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter.
C-390 attains full operational capability in Brazil
The Embraer C-390 tactical transport has attained full operational capability (FOC) in service with the Brazilian air force.
SIA cargo head to lead SIA Engineering
The SIA Group has announced two senior management changes, including the designation of a new chief executive officer for SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC).
IHI develops 250kW electric aircraft motor prototype
Japan’s IHI and local collaborators have created a prototype 250kW electric motor for aircraft use.
HAL generates record revenues in latest financial year
Indian airframer Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) generated record revenue in its 2022-23 financial year, as the company enjoyed strong order flow.
PAL enjoys profitable 2022 on back of post-pandemic boom
Philippine Airlines (PAL) swung to an operating profit of $298 million in 2022, the first positive operating figure since 2019.
Russia claims stealth material breakthrough
Russia’s Roselectronics claims to have made a breakthrough in low observable materials, with a composite capable of absorbing a wide range of radar frequencies.
Cathay, ANA, Qantas move to shore up future SAF supply
Cathay Pacific, All Nippon Airways (ANA), and the Qantas Group have announced initiatives aimed at shoring up their future supply of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).
South Korea clears acquisition of CH-47Fs
South Korea has approved the acquisition of Boeing CH-47F Chinook transport helicopters to replace its ageing fleet of CH-47Ds.