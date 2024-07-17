The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has taken delivery of its first pair of Textron Aviation AT-6 Wolverine light attack aircraft at a ceremony in Chiang Mai.

The aircraft, designated AT-6TH in RTAF service, will replace Aero Vodochody L-39s that were decommissioned in 2021, the operator says.

The aircraft will serve in Sqn 411, which is part of the RTAF’s Wing 41.

Eight pilots have received flight training in the USA, including flight instructor and test pilot courses.

The aircraft will serve missions such as border patrol and close air support.

Thailand signed a $143 million order for the eight aircraft at the Dubai air show in November 2021. Its air force also operates 12 T-6TH aircraft in the training role.