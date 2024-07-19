The Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit strategic bomber has received upgrades that will allow it to better integrate software updates for its communications and weapons systems.

The upgrade programme, labelled Spirit Realm 1 (SR 1), involves new displays and hardware that will facilitate the rapid integration of updated software, says Northrop Grumman.

“We are rapidly fielding capabilities with zero software defects through the software factory development ecosystem and further enhancing the B-2 fleet’s mission effectiveness,” says Jerry McBrearty, director and B-2 acting program manager, Northrop Grumman.

“The agile framework methodology within SR 1 directly supports the Air Force’s initiative to adapt new capabilities in the aircraft, executing the mission today.”

SR 1 was developed in the B-2 Spirit Realm “software factory” created by Northrop working with the US Air Force Global Strike Command and the B-2 System Program Office.

The broader programme also makes it easier to design, build and test B-2 software, allowing risks to be fixed earlier in the development process. Software changes can be tested in a lab before being loaded aboard the aircraft.

“Our implementation of software factory is opening new doors for the B-2 to carry future weapons and advanced capabilities that will further strengthen our country’s strategic deterrence,” says Col Frank Marino, senior materiel leader, B-2 systems program manager, U.S. Air Force.

Northrop did not state the number of B-2s that have received the upgrade work so far.

The B-2 fleet numbers just 20 aircraft. In 2023, a Northrop executive told FlightGlobal that certain software applications for the developmental B-21 Raider can be shared with the B-2.

The USAF has yet to outline its plans for the B-2 fleet, although the type will remain in service at least until the B-21 is proven. The B-21 is set to eventually replace both the B-2 and the Boeing B-1B.