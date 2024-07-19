The Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit strategic bomber has received upgrades that will allow it to better integrate software updates for its communications and weapons systems.

The upgrade programme, labelled Spirit Realm 1 (SR 1), involves new displays and hardware that will facilitate the rapid integration of updated software, says Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit jpeg

Source: US Air Force

The B-2 will remain in service until the developmental B-21 is a proven quantity

“We are rapidly fielding capabilities with zero software defects through the software factory development ecosystem and further enhancing the B-2 fleet’s mission effectiveness,” says Jerry McBrearty, director and B-2 acting program manager, Northrop Grumman.

“The agile framework methodology within SR 1 directly supports the Air Force’s initiative to adapt new capabilities in the aircraft, executing the mission today.”

SR 1 was developed in the B-2 Spirit Realm “software factory” created by Northrop working with the US Air Force Global Strike Command and the B-2 System Program Office.

The broader programme also makes it easier to design, build and test B-2 software, allowing risks to be fixed earlier in the development process. Software changes can be tested in a lab before being loaded aboard the aircraft.

“Our implementation of software factory is opening new doors for the B-2 to carry future weapons and advanced capabilities that will further strengthen our country’s strategic deterrence,” says Col Frank Marino, senior materiel leader, B-2 systems program manager, U.S. Air Force.

Northrop did not state the number of B-2s that have received the upgrade work so far.

The B-2 fleet numbers just 20 aircraft. In 2023, a Northrop executive told FlightGlobal that certain software applications for the developmental B-21 Raider can be shared with the B-2.

The USAF has yet to outline its plans for the B-2 fleet, although the type will remain in service at least until the B-21 is proven. The B-21 is set to eventually replace both the B-2 and the Boeing B-1B.

