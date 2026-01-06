American Airlines has revealed a new Boeing 737 livery marking 100 years of operations as part of its year-long centennial celebration.

The new-look 737 is emblazoned with silver rings, and the number “100” is incoporated into the logo just behind the forward fuselage, complementing an otherwise recognisable red, white and blue paint scheme.

“These striking visual rings symbolise enduring legacy and infinite possibilities,” American says.

The aircraft will take flight later this month as part of “special branding” rolling out across American’s fleet, the Forth Worth-based carrier said on 5 January.

That will include centennial decals on the fuselage near the boarding door.

”These decals are already flying on some aircraft and will be applied across the airline’s fleet of more than 1,500 aircraft,” the airline says.

American is one of two USA-based carriers – along with United Airlines – that boast fleets of more than 1,000 “mainline” aircraft, which includes narrowbody and widebody jets. It also claims the country’s largest regional fleet with more than 500 regional jets operated with subsidiary companies such as PSA Airlines and partners such as SkyWest Airlines.

American’s operations in 1926 were limited to carrying mail on a route between Chicago and St Louis with a DH-4, and later became the first airline to fly the Douglas DC-3 in commercial service by flying between Chicago and New York.

“American is proud to be among the small group of airlines that have celebrated 100 years of flight,” says Robert Isom, American’s chief executive officer.

Last year, American unveiled a “Silver Eagle” livery on a Boeing 777-300 registered as N735AT, in homage to the DC-3 it first flew 90 years ago. That widebody jet has been operating since November.

Delta Air Lines also recently promoted 100 years of operations with a year-long celebration in 2025, which included special liveries marking the occasion.