Delta Air Lines has entered an agreement with Airbus to purchase 16 A330-900s and 15 A350-900s, with an option to purchase an additional 20 widebody jets.

”The announcement combines a new, incremental order with the exercise of 10 options and adds 20 additional future widebody options,” Delta says.

Disclosed in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on 27 January, the deal will see deliveries begin in 2029.

Both twinjet types are powered by Rolls Royce turbofans – the Trent 7000 for the A330-900s and the Trent XWB-84 for the A350-900s. Delta says it has entered a long-term agreement with Rolls Royce to service the engines.

”The aircraft order is within Delta’s previously announced capital expenditure and capacity targets,” the airline says. ”Delta has obtained long-term financing for a substantial portion of the purchase price of each aircraft.”

Fleets data provided by aviation analytics firm Cirium show that Delta currently operates about 80 A330s, including about 40 A330-900neos.

The carrier also flies about 40 A350-900s and expects to take delivery of about 40 more.

The deal comes on the heels of Delta’ first-ever order for Boeing 787s, including 30 firm orders for 787-10s and an additional 30 options. Those jets are set to replace the Atlanta-based carrier’s ageing 767s.

With demand for international flights soaring, major US carriers are pushing for further long-haul capabilities. Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta and United Airlines are all seeking to grow their respective widebody and long-range narrowbody fleets.

“We value our long-standing partnership with Airbus, and with these widebody aircraft we will see long-term growth and cost benefits for years to come,” says Delta chief executive Ed Bastian.

Delta’s aircraft orderbook now stands at 232 narrowbodies and 85 widebodies.