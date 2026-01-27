American expects profit jump in 2026 despite early weather-related setback

Despite sharing a poor earnings outlook for the first quarter – thanks in no small part to a major winter storm that pummelled much of the USA over the weekend – American Airlines still expects to be profitable for the full year of 2026.
From making its debut as a magazine in 1985 through to its evolution into an online data and analysis tool, Airline Business has forged a reputation for providing high-quality, in-depth coverage of the airline sector’s strategic and economic drivers. Our trusted insight gives users a competitive edge in the global industry.