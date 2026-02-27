Delta Air Lines has exercised options for 34 more Airbus A321neos as part of its ongoing narrowbody fleet renewal strategy.

Delta now holds firm orders for 97 A321neos.

The Atlanta-headquartered carrier disclosed the move on 27 February, confirming that deliveries of the additional jets would begin in 2029.

It comes hot on the heels of an agreement with Airbus to purchase16 A330-900s and 15 A350-900s, with an option to purchase an additional 20 widebody jets. Those widebody deliveries are also expected to begin in 2029.

Last month, Delta also placed its first-ever order for Boeing 787 Dreamliners as part of a plan to replace its ageing 767s. That deal includes 30 firm orders for 787-10s, with an additional 30 options.

Delta’s latest narrowbody order will eventually see the carrier grow its fleet of A321neos to 189 aircraft. It took delivery of its first A321neo in 2022 and has since expanded to 92 of the type in service.

Delta still holds options for 36 additional A321neos, which provides “flexibility to support future fleet and network needs”, it says.

”By exercising these options, we’re continuing to invest in a fleet that improves our cost structure, supports our sustainability goals and gives us powerful flexibility to serve our customers well into the next decade,” says Kristen Bokjo, Delta’s vice-president of fleet.

The type also fits into Delta’s strategy of expanding its premium offerings, as the A321neo accomodates more upmarket seats than other narrowbody jets in the airline’s fleet.

The incoming aircraft will be powered by Pratt & Whitney’s geared turbofan engines. Those engines will be supported by Delta TechOps’ GTF facility in Atlanta.