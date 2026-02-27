The US Justice Department has arrested an experienced former US Air Force fighter pilot on allegations that he spent nearly three years in Mainland China training People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) pilots.

The department alleges that Gerald Brown, who retired from the USAF in 1996 at the rank of major after serving for 24 years, travelled to China in late 2023 after negotiating contract terms with Stephen Su Bin, a Chinese national who was previously convicted in 2016 of conspiring to hack into the networks of US defence contractors.

During his communications with Su, Brown “consistently stated” his intent to train Chinese pilots. Upon arriving in China, Brown told a co-conspirator that he was upbeat about the work: “Now…I have the chance to fly and instruct fighter pilots again!”

Brown was arrested this month after returning from China. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case.

The US government alleges that Brown conspired to provide training to PLAAF personnel, but that he had no authority to do so under ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations).

During his career with the USAF Brown operated types such as the Fairchild A-10, McDonnell Douglas F-4, Boeing F-15, and Lockheed Martin F-16. This included time with “sensitive units” as well as combat missions.

Following his USAF career, Brown worked as a cargo pilot, but later had roles as a contract simulator instructor with “two different defence contractors” training USAF military pilots for the A-10 and F-35.

“Gerald Brown, a former F-35 Lightning II instructor pilot with decades of experience flying U.S. military aircraft, allegedly betrayed his country by training Chinese pilots to fight against those he swore to protect,” says Assistant Director Roman Rozhavsky of the FBI’s Counterintelligence and Espionage Division.

“The Chinese government continues to exploit the expertise of current and former members of the U.S. armed forces to modernize China’s military capabilities. This arrest serves as a warning that the FBI and our partners will stop at nothing to hold accountable anyone who collaborates with our adversaries to harm our service members and jeopardize our national security.”

The Justice Department adds that the Brown case follows similar charges against Daniel Duggan, a former US Marine Corps pilot who has been detained in Australia, also amid charges he helped train Chinese military pilots. Duggan’s extradition to the USA is pending.

In recent decades Beijing has mounted a relentless espionage campaign against the West, one focus of which is stealing military secrets. Recruiting experienced foreign pilots also helps the PLAAF gain insights into capabilities and tactics they may encounter in a conflict, while also helping them refine their own tactics.