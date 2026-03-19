Interviews

Azul seeks to leave disruptions of early 2020s behind in post-bankruptcy era

By 2026-03-19T14:41:00

John Rodgerson_Azul (1)

Source: Azul

Azul has emerged from a nine-month Chapter 11 bankruptcy process with a significantly reduced debt burden and fewer aircraft lease obligations, positioning the Brazilian carrier to withstand future macroeconomic shocks after years of challenges.

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