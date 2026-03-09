Australia has protested an unsafe pass by a People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) helicopter against one of its Sikorsky MH-60R naval warfare helicopters.

The incident occurred over international waters in the Yellow Sea on 4 March while the MH-60R was operating from HMAS Toowoomba to enforce UN sanctions against North Korea, says Australia’s Department of Defence (DoD).

“The PLAN helicopter matched the Australian Defence Force [ADF] helicopter’s altitude before closing in to an unsafe distance,” says the DoD.

“The PLAN helicopter moved slightly ahead, increased speed and then rolled towards the ADF helicopter, which required evasive action to maintain safe flight. This was an unsafe and unprofessional manoeuvre that posed a risk to our aircraft and its personnel.”

Chinese pilots have a long history of aggressive, unprofessional airmanship in international airspace.

In 2024, a People’s Liberation Army Air Force Chengdu J-10 fighter dropped flares in front of another Australian MH-60R operating over the South China Sea.

Other notable incidents include the 2022 dangerous intercept of a Royal Canadian Air Force Lockheed CP-140 – Canada’s designation for the P-3 Orion – which was also enforcing sanctions against North Korea. In 2023, Chinese Shenyang J-11s made dangerous passes near a Canadian Sikorsky CH-148 Cyclone multi-role helicopter.

China also conducts regular sorties by fighters and other aircraft into the air defence identification zone of neighbouring Taiwan.