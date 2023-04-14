Dominic Perry
Dominic Perry is deputy editor of Flight International but also contributes extensively to flightglobal.com. Although specialising in the coverage of the helicopter industry, he has written on most topics in aerospace – be they commercial, defence or business aviation. In addition, there has been an increasing focus on the decarbonisation of the industry and zero-emission flight initiatives.
UK allocates over £650m for next stage of Tempest development
The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has awarded £654 million ($818 million) to four firms to advance the development of the Tempest future fighter being developed through the trilateral Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP).
Evolito to provide electric motors for Project Fresson Islander conversion
Cranfield Aerospace Solutions (CAeS) has selected Evolito – the YASA Motors spin-out – to supply the electric motors and inverters for its conversion of a Britten-Norman BN2 Islander to hydrogen fuel cell power.
Milestone nets S-92 lease deal with OHS
Milestone Aviation has signed a deal with Offshore Helicopter Services (OHS) – newly acquired by South Africa’s Ultimate Aviation – covering the lease of five Sikorsky S-92 heavy-twins.
SMFL stake purchase to accelerate LCI growth, says lessor’s chief executive
Lessor LCI can “accelerate” its growth path on an “exponential scale” following the acquisition of a substantial stake in the business by a Japanese finance house, its chief executive claims.
Failed Flybe was ‘losing millions per month’, say administrators, as total deficiency tops £82m
Birmingham-headquartered Flybe was losing an average of up to £5 million ($6.1 million) during each month of its brief existence, the administrators of the collapsed UK regional carrier have disclosed.
Heart taps BAE Systems for ES-30 battery work
Sweden’s Heart Aerospace is to work with BAE Systems to define the battery system required for its ES-30 hybrid-electric aircraft.
AAR picks up American 757s for spares
AAR Supply Chain is to acquire nine Boeing 757-200 passenger jets and their 18 Rolls-Royce RB211 engines from American Airlines to provide spare parts for freighter aircraft.
BRA lends support to ZeroAvia’s Swedish hydrogen push
Swedish carrier Braathens Regional Airlines (BRA) is to supply turboprop aircraft to ZeroAvia for conversion to hydrogen fuel cell power as part of an agreement to develop zero-emission routes in the northeast of the country.
Lilium confident of securing additional funding on top of November capital raise
Lilium remains “encouraged” by the progress of fund-raising discussions with new and existing shareholders as it bids to keep development of its electric vertical take-off and landing Lilium Jet on track.
A310 MRTT controls drones autonomously in Auto’Mate air-to-air refuelling demo
Airbus Defence & Space has successfully demonstrated in-flight autonomous guidance and control of a series of unmanned air vehicles using an A310 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) flying testbed.
Vertical looks to next phase of VX4 flight tests and targets additional capital raise in 2023
Vertical Aerospace is confident that it can move beyond tethered flights of its VX4 electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in the coming months, alongside nailing down certification requirements with the UK regulator.
USA offers 12 AH-1Z attack helicopters to Slovakia as compensation for Ukraine MiG-29 transfer
Slovakia has been offered 12 Bell AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters as compensation for the transfer of 13 retired RAC-MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine, its defence minister has revealed.
Government grants boost ARC Aerosystems’ Linx P9 project
UK developer ARC Aerosystems’ efforts to bring next-generation passenger and cargo air vehicles to market have been bolstered by its selection for significant research and technology funding from Innovate UK.
ZeroAvia flies Do 228 solely using ZA600 powertrain as testbed makes third flight
Advanced powertrain developer ZeroAvia has flown its modified Dornier 228 solely using thrust from its ZA600 propulsion system, as the twin-turboprop returned to the skies after a fight-test pause that lasted over a month.
EASA pilots fly AW609 for first time
Pilots working for the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) have now flown the Leonardo Helicopters AW609 tiltrotor, matching their counterparts from the US regulator.
Oil firms must take blame for offshore helicopter shortages, consultancy argues
Oil companies will only “have themselves to blame” if they are forced to pay more for offshore helicopter transport services or see their operations hampered by the lack of available aircraft, a leading consultancy has argued.
Avio Aero gears up to deliver final missing component to Airbus Racer project
Airbus Helicopters expects later this month to receive the crucial Avio Aero-built main gearbox (MGB) for its Racer high-speed rotorcraft, the final missing component holding up the demonstrator’s first flight.
Rolls-Royce ready to run UltraFan ‘imminently’
A first ground run of Rolls-Royce’s UltraFan technology demonstrator is “imminent”, according to a senior company executive.
Aland picks Heart Aerospace to nurture sustainable transport links to islands
Swedish zero-emission aircraft developer Heart Aerospace is to collaborate with the government of Aland – an autonomous region of Finland in the Baltic Sea – to explore the use of the hybrid-electric ES-30 to decarbonise air transport links to the islands.
Leonardo flies AW249 attack helicopter pair as second Fenice prototype takes off
Leonardo Helicopters has finally flown the second prototype of the AW249 Fenice attack helicopter it is developing for the Italian army.