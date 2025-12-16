ITP Aero is to further reinforce its growing MRO business with the acquisition of Stavanger-based Aero Norway.

Specialising in the repair and overhaul of CFM International CFM56 engines, the Norwegian firm operates from a facility at Sola airport and employs 200 staff.

Customers include airlines, lessors, and asset managers worldwide. CFM56 engines power the Ceo and NG variants of the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737, respectively.

Spain-headquartered ITP expects the purchase, for an undisclosed sum, to close in the first half of 2026 following receipt of the necessary approvals.

Since its acquisition by Bain Capital in 2022, ITP has been strengthening its position in the aftermarket segment.

It follows the acquisition of US firm BP Aero in 2023 and ITP Aero’s recent selection to join Pratt & Whitney’s geared turbofan MRO network,

“The signing of this binding acquisition agreement marks a significant milestone in our strategic roadmap,” says Eva Azoulay, chief executive of ITP Aero Group.

“This acquisition reinforces our ambition to become a leading independent player in the aerospace aftermarket.”

Aero Norway has since 2015 been owned by Qatari businessman Tariq Al Jehani.