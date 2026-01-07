French airframer Dassault Aviation beat its guidance for Rafale fighter deliveries in 2025 but missed its target for Falcon business jets for the third year in a row.

Revealing the delivery performance on 7 January, Dassault said it handed over 26 Rafale jets last year – 15 to export customers and 11 to France – one more than guided for.

Production was also up on 2024, when it handed over 21 of the multirole combat aircraft – seven to export operators and 14 to France.

Rafale sales also fell slightly last year, down to 26 units from 30 in 2024. The sole agreement booked last year was a 26-aircraft order from the Indian navy for the carrier-based Rafale M.

But its Falcon operation again fell short of target, shipping 37 aircraft versus the 40 guided for. Dassault in July had flagged the sluggish performance of its business jet unit in the first-half of the year.

It is the third straight year where guidance has been missed: it handed over 31 units in 2024, versus 35 guided for, and in 2023 shipped 26 aircraft against guidance of 35.

Sales rose, however, to 31 Falcons from 26 in 2024.

As of 31 December, the manufacturer’s backlog stood at 220 Rafales (175 export/45 France), a figure unchanged from the previous year, and 73 Falcons against 79 at the end of 2024.

Nonetheless, revenue guidance for the full-year has been raised to €7 billion ($8.2 billion), up from €6.5 billion previously.