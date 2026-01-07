French airframer Dassault Aviation beat its guidance for Rafale fighter deliveries in 2025 but missed its target for Falcon business jets for the third year in a row.

Revealing the delivery performance on 7 January, Dassault said it handed over 26 Rafale jets last year – 15 to export customers and 11 to France – one more than guided for.

Rafale Paris 2025

Source: Dassault Aviation

Rafale continued to perform strongly as production ramps up

Production was also up on 2024, when it handed over 21 of the multirole combat aircraft – seven to export operators and 14 to France.

Rafale sales also fell slightly last year, down to 26 units from 30 in 2024. The sole agreement booked last year was a 26-aircraft order from the Indian navy for the carrier-based Rafale M.

But its Falcon operation again fell short of target, shipping 37 aircraft versus the 40 guided for. Dassault in July had flagged the sluggish performance of its business jet unit in the first-half of the year.

It is the third straight year where guidance has been missed: it handed over 31 units in 2024, versus 35 guided for, and in 2023 shipped 26 aircraft against guidance of 35.

Sales rose, however, to 31 Falcons from 26 in 2024.

As of 31 December, the manufacturer’s backlog stood at 220 Rafales (175 export/45 France), a figure unchanged from the previous year, and 73 Falcons against 79 at the end of 2024.

Nonetheless, revenue guidance for the full-year has been raised to €7 billion ($8.2 billion), up from €6.5 billion previously.

Dominic Perry is Aerospace Editor, Europe contributing extensively to flightglobal.com. Although specialising in the coverage of the helicopter industry, he has written on most topics in aerospace – be they commercial, defence or business aviation. In addition, there has been an increasing focus on the decarbonisation of the industry and zero-emission flight initiatives. He also helps to edit Flight International.View full Profile

More from Dominic Perry

Topics