US carrier Alaska Airlines and Chile’s LATAM Airlines have terminated a nearly decade-old codeshare agreement after scaling down the partnership in recent months.

The split was revealed in a 29 December letter to the US Department of Transportation (DOT), which shows that Alaska – along with regional subsidiary Horizon Air and regional partner SkyWest Airlines – have withdrawn from their respective codeshare agreements with LATAM.

The codeshare had been active since April 2016, according to DOT filings, allowing Alaska and LATAM to market and sell the others’ flights.

Market conditions have since shifted. Notably, LATAM withdrew from the Oneworld alliance in 2020, after disclosing its plan to form a joint venture with SkyTeam carrier Delta Air Lines. Then, Alaska joined Oneworld Alliance in March 2021.

Alaska Air Group had previously phased out reciprocal loyalty benefits with LATAM under its new Atmos Rewards programme, which covers flights on Alaska Airlines and Alaska-owned Hawaiian Airlines.

Alaska’s loyalty programme members have been unable to accrue benefits on LATAM flights since October.