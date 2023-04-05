Craig Hoyle
Craig Hoyle joined Flight International in 2003, and has edited the now monthly title since 2015. He has reported on the UK, European and international military aviation sector for more than 25 years, and produces our annual World Air Forces directory.
Saab flies updated fourth GlobalEye surveillance aircraft for the UAE
Saab has performed the first flight of its fourth GlobalEye surveillance aircraft from a five-unit commitment with launch customer the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Marshall Aerospace trials C-130J with modular Osprey radar fit
Marshall Aerospace has unveiled a modular intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance modification for the Lockheed Martin C-130J.
Finland to join NATO alliance ‘in the coming days’, following key Turkish approval
NATO is poised to formally add Finland to its ranks imminently, after the nation’s membership request secured final approval from a current alliance member.
Bahrain targets purchase of 24 ex-US Marine Corps AH-1W attack helicopters
Bahrain has requested the purchase of 24 surplus Bell AH-1W Super Cobra attack helicopters from the USA, via a Foreign Military Sales deal worth an estimated $350 million.
NATO adds order for its tenth Airbus A330 tanker/transport
A pooled fleet of Airbus Defence & Space A330 multi-role tanker transports (MRTTs) operated by a group of six NATO nations will grow to 10 aircraft by late 2026.
Is Ukraine’s Western fighter request a flight of fancy?
Ukraine is trying to convince NATO nations that donated Western fighters would give Kyiv a decisive edge in its war against Russian invaders. We assess whether the proposal has wings.
US releases video footage of Russian Su-27 colliding with Reaper over Black Sea
The US military has released video footage of a Black Sea incident during which a Russian air force Sukhoi Su-27 repeatedly harassed a US Air Force (USAF) General Atomics Aeronautical Systems MQ-9 Reaper, culminating in a collision which resulted in the remotely piloted air vehicle’s loss.
Bahrain’s air force takes delivery of three Bell 505 trainers
The Royal Bahraini Air Force has taken delivery of three Bell 505 training helicopters via a previously unannounced order.
UAE Rafale buy helped MBDA secure record orders last year
MBDA secured record orders worth €9 billion ($9.6 billion) last year, including an “extraordinary” armaments package linked to the United Arab Emirates’ contract for 80 Dassault Rafale combat aircraft.
Elbit secures Romanian SA330, Soim upgrade contracts
Elbit Systems has received a fresh slew of contracts from Romania linked to the NATO nation’s fleets of transport helicopters and jet trainers.
Lockheed Martin delivers first ‘next-generation’ F-16 to Bahraini customer
Lockheed Martin has delivered its first Greenville, South Carolina-built F-16 to the Royal Bahraini Air Force, with the Block 70-standard fighter set to undergo further testing in the USA.
RAF’s Shadow R2 surveillance aircraft upgrade clears final design review
Raytheon UK has completed the critical design review for a major upgrade to the Royal Air Force’s Shadow surveillance aircraft fleet.
Spanish air force orders additional 16 Pilatus PC-21 trainers
Spain has ordered a follow-on batch of 16 Pilatus PC-21s, in a move which will boost its fleet of the turboprop-powered trainers to 40 aircraft.
Japan requests purchase of up to five more Advanced Hawkeyes
Japan has received initial US approval to acquire up to a further five Northrop Grumman E-2D Advanced Hawkeye airborne early warning and control aircraft, via a deal worth a potential $1.38 billion.
Italy awards Leonardo C-27J Spartan upgrade deal
Leonardo will upgrade up to a dozen C-27J Spartan tactical transports for the Italian air force.
Rolls-Royce kicks off testing of replacement B-52 engine
Rolls-Royce has commenced testing in support of a re-engining programme for the US Air Force’s Boeing B-52H fleet.
Embraer lands A-29 Super Tucano support deal with the Philippines
Embraer has entered into a services agreement with the Philippines to provide materiel support for the nation’s fleet of A-29 Super Tucano combat aircraft.
Northrop Grumman pitches Advanced Hawkeye for NATO surveillance need
Northrop Grumman is offering its E-2D Advanced Hawkeye to meet NATO’s future airborne surveillance needs, having responded to a recent request for information from the alliance.
India’s first C295 tactical transport breaks cover in Seville
India’s first C295 tactical transport has emerged from assembly at Airbus Defence & Space’s San Pablo site near Seville, Spain.
BAE reports record order intake, as chief executive eyes future growth
BAE Systems secured orders worth £37 billion ($44.5 billion) in 2022, up from almost £21.5 billion during the previous 12 months.