MBDA is to assemble Brimstone air-to-surface missiles in Germany for the first time, following its receipt of a contract to equip the Luftwaffe’s Eurofighter combat aircraft.

Announced on 5 July and covering Brimstone 3 weapons, the deal will lead to a final assembly line and service centre being established at MBDA Germany’s Schrobenhausen site north of Munich.

“The new production line is the first of its kind [for Brimstone] outside the UK and demonstrates the value of the MBDA co-operation model in ensuring the sovereign supply of critical European defence capabilities,” says company chief executive Eric Beranger.

Eurofighter Brimstone 3

Source: MBDA

Brimstone 3 weapons will give Germany’s Eurofighters an all-weather precision strike capability

“The procurement of Brimstone 3 by Germany is a decisive contribution to the harmonisation of armaments in Europe and the Bundeswehr’s ammunition stockpile,” he adds.

Weighing around 50kg (110lb) and 1.8m (5ft 9in) in length, the air-launched Brimstone can “hit stationary and fast-moving targets with pinpoint accuracy in all weathers”, MBDA says.

The UK Royal Air Force already uses the precision-guided Brimstone with its Eurofighter Typhoons, while Spain has also previously announced plans to acquire the weapon for its fleet of the type.

MBDA notes that the Brimstone 3 also could be an option for carriage by the Eurodrone unmanned air vehicle in development for use by France, Germany, Italy and Spain. It also views it as a candidate for a future class of remote carrier vehicles to be flown in concert with “sixth-generation” fighters from around the middle of the next decade.

 

Craig Hoyle joined Flight International in 2003, and has edited the now monthly title since 2015. He has reported on the UK, European and international military aviation sector for more than 25 years, and produces our annual World Air Forces directory.View full Profile

