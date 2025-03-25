Alaska Air Group has set the date for launching transpacific flights between Seattle and Seoul, as part of a broader international expansion plan enabled by Hawaiian Airlines’ widebody jets.

The five-times-weekly flights to Seoul Incheon International airport will start 12 September using Hawaiian’s Airbus A330-200 aircraft, Alaska said on 25 March.

Alaska Air Group’s acquisition of Hawaiian, completed last year, provided the company with an existing long-haul network from its new Honolulu hub.

Hawaiian’s A330s and Boeing 787s are also allowing Alaska to pursue its first transpacific flights from Seattle.

Seattle-to-Toyko service is set to launch on 12 May.

Alaska calls its base at Seattle-Tacoma International airport the “largest airline hub on the West Coast”, with nonstop flights to 104 destinations across North America. It envisions flowing domestic and near-international traffic into a long-haul network stretching across the Pacific.

By 2030, Alaska plans to fly to “at least 12” international cities from Seattle.

Hawaiian operates more than 30 A330s and two 787-9s. The Honolulu-based carrier has 10 more 787s on order.