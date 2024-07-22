Keep track of the commercial aircraft order announcements made at this year’s Farnborough air show

Korean Air opened this year’s Farnborough air show with an eye-catching commitment for up to 50 Boeing widebodies, provisionally signing up for 777-9s and 787-10s.

The SkyTeam carrier signed a memorandum of understanding covering 20 firm orders for both the 777-9s and 787-10, as well as taking options on 10 more Dreamliners.

Korean is one of two Asia-Pacific carriers to disclose Boeing widebody orders today, after Japan Airlines signed for 10 787-9s and took options on 10 more. The order firms fleet plans disclosed by the Oneworld carrier in March.

In a strong start to the show, Boeing also secured a widebody freighter deal as National Air Cargo signed for four 777Fs.

A fourth customer, Luxair, also signed for two firm – and two options – on 737 Max 10s.

While Boeing led the way in orders for the day, Airbus did secure two bits of business. VietJet firmed its February preliminary commitment for 20 A330neosm, while Bhutan’s Drukair signed a memorandum of understanding for three Airbus A320neos and two A321XLRs.

The deals took total commercial aircraft order announcements for the day past the 100 mark.