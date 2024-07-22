US air freight company National Air Cargo has ordered four Boeing 777-200 Freighters, with the first two jets set set for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2025 and the remaining two in the first quarter of 2026.

National Air Cargo chairman Christopher Alf says the incoming Boeing jets will help the airline capitalise on increased demand for transportation of ecommerce shipments.

“Customers are demanding… urgent shipments of freight,” Alf says.

The incoming 777Fs will supplement National Air Cargo’s existing fleet of nine 747-400Fs. Alf says those jets have many years of operational life left, noting that the oldest of its 747s can fly for roughly ten more years.

“We will continue to fly our 747 freighters and are looking for more,” Alf adds.

He expects the airline will eventually replace its 747Fs with Boeing’s in-development 777-8F, which the airframer has said it expects to bring to market in 2027.

“We will very much be interested in the newer, heavier 777 freighter,” Alf says. “That would be a natural replacement for the -400”.

National Air Cargo also operates five passenger jets, including one 757 and four A330s.