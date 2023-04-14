Jon Hemmerdinger
Jonathan Hemmerdinger is Americas managing editor for FlightGlobal, covering all aspects of aviation, with a particular focus on the companies that make commercial aircraft and their suppliers. He formerly covered business for Maine’s largest newspaper. Before that, he worked at Independence Air
Contact info
- News
New 737 issue makes Boeing production and delivery goals uncertain
Boeing’s ability to meet its 2023 delivery and production goals are more uncertain after it revealed on 13 April having halted some 737 deliveries due to a newly disclosed quality problem.
- News
US and European regulators warn more GE and CFM engines may have component defects
Regulators on both sides of the Atlantic have warned that more GE Aerospace and CFM International engines than previously thought may be susceptible to premature failure due to a manufacturing defect.
- News
Airlines nix hundreds of flights as Fort Lauderdale extends closure until Friday
US airlines have cancelled hundreds of flights due to the flood-induced and ongoing closure of South Florida’s Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport.
- News
Flooding shuts South Florida’s Fort Lauderdale airport
Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport in Florida remains closed this morning following storms last night that left parts of the airport submerged under floodwater.
- News
Delta loses $363m in first quarter as revenue and costs surge
Delta Air Lines swung to a $363 million loss in the first quarter of 2023 amid surging costs and despite generating record-high revenue.
- News
Start-up Merlin set to start autonomous Grand Caravan demonstrations
Autonomous technology company Merlin has big plans to demonstrate its autonomous flight control system on a modified Cessna Grand Caravan in the coming months in Alaska.
- News
Storage rates of GTF-powered jets in double-digits, analysis shows
Airbus A320neo-family aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1100G engines are presently experiencing significantly higher storage rates than those equipped with the rival CFM International Leap-1A, analysis of Cirium data reveals.
- News
Cessna 525B lost Tamarack wing extension prior to 30 March emergency landing
The pilot of a Cessna Citation 525B who made an emergency landing in Tampa last week did so after the aircraft suffered substantial damage to its left wing, including loss of an aftermarket winglet supplied by Tamarack Aerospace.
- News
Boeing is again delivering 767s
Boeing is again delivering 767s, having restarted handovers after a pause due to quality issues affecting commercial and military versions of the widebody jets.
- News
Airship developer Flying Whales picks Honeywell 1MW generator for power system
French-Canadian airship developer Flying Whales intends to power its conceptual cargo-hauling hybrid-electric dirigible using Honeywell’s 1MW generator.
- News
FAA addresses another Boeing torque issue with new 767 order
The Federal Aviation Administration has identified another bolt-torque issue involving Boeing jets – this time affecting the military version of the company’s 767.
- News
FAA updates turbofan bird-strike rules, 14 years after US Airways flight 1549
Fourteen years after bird strikes forced the ditching of US Airways flight 1549 into the Hudson River, the Federal Aviation Administration has completed a rule intended to make aircraft engines more resilient to ingesting birds.
- News
Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy 16 months after going public
Space-launch start-up Virgin Orbit filed for bankruptcy protection in a US court on 4 April, a move coming 16 months after the company became publicly traded amid wide fanfare.
- News
American slows China expansion by scrapping two planned flights
American Airlines has stripped from its flight schedule two planned China routes – one to Beijing and another to Shanghai.
- News
Colombia’s Ultra Air shuts down
Colombian discount carrier Ultra Air suspended all flights on 29 March, a move following news that the carrier was short of cash.
- News
US aerospace leaders disagree on best path to ’net-zero’ carbon emissions
Executives at some aerospace companies clashed on 29 March about which technologies can best help wean the sector off its reliance on fossil fuels.
- News
Pacific Air Charters orders two Tecnam P2012s, takes 23 options
Italian aircraft manufacturer Tecnam has secured orders for two of its P2012 Traveller commuter aircraft from Hawaii’s Pacific Air Charters.
- Analysis
Aerospace supply-chain troubles force US airlines to back off fleet growth
Aircraft delivery delays mean airlines in the USA and elsewhere have been forced to adjust their fleet plans into the medium term, even as demand recovers after the Covid downturn
- News
Boeing tightens procedures to address bolt-torque issue at Renton 737 factory
Boeing recently found improperly torqued bolts in several areas of new-build 737 Max jets, indicating a quality problem similar to that revealed by the Federal Aviation Administration on 23 March.
- News
Lawmakers push for increased regulation of US carriers
Some US lawmakers and consumer advocates are calling for expansion of the US government’s role in overseeing airlines, while others are warning that regulatory expansion will only erode airline competition.