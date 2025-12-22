US turbofan component supplier Howmet Aerospace is set to expand, revealing plans to acquire another US aerospace component supplier, Consolidated Aerospace Manufacturing, for $1.8 billion in cash.

Owned by Connecticut-based Stanley Black & Decker, Consolidated Aerospace is based in California and produces a variety precision components, including fluid-transfer fittings, latches, handles, release pins, couplings, clamps, flanges and heat shields for brake components.

The company was founded in 2012 and employs some 1,400 workers.

Howmet expects to close the acquisition in the first half of 2026.

“The acquisition of [Consolidated Aerospace] is a major step in our strategy to build out our differentiated fastener portfolio,” says Howmet chief executive John Plant. “This transaction will allow us to better serve our aerospace and defence customers with a broader offering of mission-critical fastening solutions and represents a compelling use of capital to drive value for our shareholders.”

Consolidated Aerospace is on track to generate revenue of $405-415 million in 2025 and to realise an adjusted profit margin in the “high-teens” percentage range, Stanley says.

Howmet expects to grow the business roughly 20% next year, projecting it will generate revenue of $485-495 million in 2026.

Stanley in 2020 paid $1.46 billion to acquire Consolidated Aerospace from private equity firm Tinicum.

Howmet produces a variety of aerospace components but is primarily known as a supplier of precision metallic parts used in turbofans. Its products include castings, forgings and coatings, and the company says it can produce 90% of all structural and rotating aero engine components.

Howmet generated $1.9 billion of revenue in 2024.