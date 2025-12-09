Etihad Airways in November reduced its order book of Boeing aircraft by 16 widebody jets, a move coming the same month the Abu Dhabi airline revealed plans to significantly increase its fleet of Airbus long-haul aircraft.

Boeing on 9 December said it logged a total 38 cancelled aircraft orders in November, including those nixed by Etihad, cutting into what had been a particularly strong month of order activity for the US manufacturer.

Etihad accounts for 22 of the cancellations, having scrubbed orders for seven 787s and 15 777X last month. But the airline also in November ordered another six 787s, bringing its net cancellations to 16 Boeing widebodies.

News of the adjustments comes after Etihad during the Dubai air show last month said it ordered six A330-900s and disclosed prior-signed orders for seven A350-1000s and for three A350Fs. The airline also said it plans to lease another nine A330-900s from lessor Avolon.

Other customers that cancelled Boeing orders last month include Air Canada (four 787s), Aerolineas Argentinas (one 737 Max) and South Africa’s Comair (five 737 Max), while unidentified buyers cancelled one 737 Max and five 777X, Boeing says.

Still, November was a strong month for Boeing’s sales team, which landed gross orders for 164 jets in the month – most of them widebodies.

Emirates ordered 65 777X order during the Dubai air show, China Airlines ordered nine 777X, Gulf Air ordered 15 787s, Uzbekistan Airways ordered eight 787s and unnamed customers signed for 43 737 Max, one 787 and two 777 Freighters. Boeing also last month secured orders for 15 767-based KC-46 military refuelling jets.

The company’s delivery pace slowed last month to 44 aircraft, fewer than in any month since March. It handed over 32 737 Max, four 767s, two 777Fs and six 787s.

The slowdown was not unexpected, as Boeing chief financial officer Jay Malave said on 2 December that November would “probably be a little bit light on deliveries” due to the US Thanksgiving holiday.

On the bright side, Boeing in November shifted orders for 26 aircraft to its backlog from its “ASC-606” accounting bucket, which houses orders the company suspects may not close due to factors that can include geopolitical tension and the financial condition of buyers.

Returning those orders to the backlog indicates Boeing now expects the deals will close. The shift left Boeing with net new orders in November for 152 jets.

The company ended November with 6,019 aircraft in its backlog, up from 5,911 at the end of October.