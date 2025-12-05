Gulfstream on 5 December completed first flight of its in-development G300 super-midsize business jet, with the aircraft completing its maiden sortie several months after the company revealed the development programme.

The test aircraft took off from Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport at 08:05 local time and flew for 2h 25min, reaching an altitude of 30,000ft and flying at Mach 0.75, Gulfstream says.

“Achieving first flight at this stage in the programme is a remarkable achievement,” says Gulfstream president Mark Burns. “With its combination of safety, technology, performance and cabin comfort, the G300 is a game-changer for the super-midsize category.”

Gulfstream had been quietly developing the G300 before revealing the programme on 30 September. The aircraft is to replace Gulfstream’s G280. The aircraft have similar characteristics and are both produced in Israel by Gulfstream partner Israel Aerospace Industries.

Gulfstream expects the G300 will enter service in 2027.

The 10-passenger jet will have 3,600nm (6,670km) of range, be 53cm (21in) longer than the G280 and, like that type, have twin Honeywell HTF7250G turbofans producing 7,624lb (33.9kN) of thrust each.

It will cruise as high as 45,000ft and have “the lowest cabin altitude in its class”, with pressure equivalent to 4,800ft, Gulfstream says. Additionally, the company is giving the new jet Gulfstream’s signature oval windows.

The company says it is producing another two G300 test aircraft and that prior to first flight it completed 2,000h of ground testing.

Gulfstream has described the G300 as completing a decade-long modernisation of its lineup that started with service entry last decade of the G500 and G600, followed by introduction of the G700 in 2024 and of the G800 in this year.

“We now have a Gulfstream for every mission, from the G300 to the G800,” Gulfstream vice-president of worldwide sales Scott Neal said in October.

The G300 has what Gulfstream calls an “all new cockpit” consisting of a “Harmony Flight Deck” that includes Honeywell Epic 2-based avionics and six touch-screen displays. Gulfstream is giving the aircraft a predictive landing system and synthetic vision with optional head-up displays.