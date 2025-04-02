Aircraft parts supplier Unical Aviation has acquired “a fleet” of used Airbus A320neos that it intends to disassemble and sell for parts, a plan it says marks the “first dedicated disassembly programme for the [A320]neo-family aircraft”.

Unical intends to start acquiring the jets this month, it said on 1 April.

“As the first to launch a disassembly effort on A320neo aircraft, Unical is staying ahead of the curve to meet the evolving needs of our airline and MRO customers,” says Unical executive vice-president of assets David Dicken.

“These assets will soon be transformed into high-demand material to support operators worldwide with cost-effective, timely aftermarket solutions.”

Unical, based in Glendale, Arizona, does not say how many A320neos it plans to acquire or from where the aircraft are coming.

But a photograph released by the company shows a stored Airbus jet that appears to be painted in the colours of defunct Indian airline Go First, formerly called Go Air. That carrier entered bankruptcy protection and ceased operations in 2023.

Go First blamed its troubles largely on maintenance problems with Pratt & Whitney PW1100G turbofans. It said unscheduled maintenance and poor engine durability forced it to remove hundreds of PW1100Gs from service and to ground many of its A320neo-family jets.

The oldest of the A320neos that Go First had operated were delivered by Airbus about 10 years ago, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

Unical did not immediately respond to a request for more information about the aircraft it plans to acquire.

It says an affiliate called Ecube, which is part of Unical Group and also based in Glendale, will perform the work of disassembling the jets.

“Demand for quality, serviceable material is growing rapidly,” the firm says. “Unical is accelerating the availability of next-gen components to the market and helping reduce turnaround times for critical maintenance.”