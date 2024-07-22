Luxair has ordered two Boeing 737 Max 10 aircraft – with options for two more – becoming the type’s newest customer.

The order, signed on the first day of the Farnborough air show, adds to its existing backlog of smaller 737 Max aircraft, comprising four Max 8s and another four Max 7s. The airline already operates two Max 8s, in addition to eight 737NG jets.

Citing the “high commonality” between its fleet of 737 aircraft, Luxair chief executive Gilles Feith says: “The purchase of the 737-10 is another step towards Luxair positioning for its future with the investment in the latest airplane technology that will support Luxair’s growth plans and the decarbonisation of our fleet.”

The airline intends to configure its 737 Max 10s to seat 213 passengers, allowing it to operate them on leisure travel demand. Luxair and Boeing did not disclose any delivery timeline for the new aircraft.