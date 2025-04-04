Canadian hydroelectric provider Hydro-Quebec has ordered three ATR 72-600 turboprops, with deliveries set to start in September next year.

ATR disclosed the order on 3 April, saying Hydro-Quebec will use the turboprops, powered by twin Pratt & Whitney Canada PW127XTs, to replace a fleet of older-generation aircraft.

“Hydro-Quebec needs an affordable, reliable and low-emission solution to transport its employees across the province,” ATR says, noting that Hydro-Quebec operates 62 electricity-generating sites across Quebec.

The company’s fleet now includes four in-service De Havilland Canada Dash 8 turboprops, including two -300 and two -400 variants, according to aviation analytics company Cirium. Those aircraft are between 19 and 35 years old.

ATR describes Hydro-Quebec’s planned acquisitions as evidence that demand in Canada for its turboprops is gaining “momentum”.

Fifty-three ATRs are in service with Canadian operators, according to Cirium. And in November last year, ATR revealed that Canadian carrier Rise Air had ordered three ATR 72-600s, with deliveries set to start before the end of this year.

ATR became the world’s sole Western provider of large passenger turboprops after De Havilland stopped producing Dash 8-400s in 2022.