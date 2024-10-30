Ambitious Saudi Arabian start-up Riyadh Air has signed an agreement to acquire 60 Airbus A321neos, revealing the supplier for its long-awaited narrowbody order.

The firm commitment was disclosed at the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh on 30 October. However, no delivery timeline was revealed.

Riyadh Air aims to launch flights next year and has already signed for 39 Boeing 787s and taken options on 33 more.

Airline chief executive Tony Douglas says: “This order will not only enable us to support economic growth in the aviation industry, it will also ensure Riyadh Air operates one of the most sustainable fleets in the industry and be instrumental in helping Saudi Arabia achieve its net-zero emissions goals.

”This deal strongly reinforces the positive economic impact of Saudi Arabia’s newest airline on both a global and local scale and helps facilitate the fast-growing local aviation ecosystem.”