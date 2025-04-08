Recaro Aircraft Seating is showcasing its new R2 Sprint Seat during AIX, which can be delivered under a streamlined process within weeks of a customer placing an order.

The concept for these seats, which are created with limited features, is aided by Recaro having some semi-finished seats at facilities in both China and the USA.

Speaking during AIX, Recaro vice-president, customer service Tim Ganger said the seats can be delivered from the China facility with a two-week lead time and four weeks from the US facility.

“The semi-finished seats have no dress covers, no belts and no placards. Once these are chosen by the customer, they only need to be fitted and the seats can then be shipped,” Ganger explains.

It is one of several new seat initiatives Recaro is working on. That includes its ongoing development of the R7 business class seat for an undisclosed launch customer with which Recaro has been working closely on a number of differentiating elements. Entry into service – on Airbus A330s – is planned for 2027.

New trim and finish will feature padded panels and softer fabrics, which the company believes will create “an immediate impression that the next eight or more hours will be very comfortable”.

On the R4 long-haul premium class seat, a new single-plate tray table is being introduced. At 17.2 inches wide, the tray includes an integrated holder for smartphones and tablet devices. When moving put the table away, the arm cab opens automatically and all movement is controlled so that there is now slamming as the table is stowed.

Ten programmes are currently running on the R4 with x customers. Recaro is currently going through certification for a scheduled entry-into-service in early 2026.