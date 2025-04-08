Bombardier maintains its flagship Global 8000 is on track for service entry later this year, with the first aircraft currently progressing through final assembly.

Major components for the ultra-long-range jet have been delivered to its Toronto Pearson International airport facility on schedule, says the Canadian airframer.

Additionally, Bombardier’s Flight Test Centre in Wichita, Kansas recently put the Global 8000 flight-test aircraft through its paces, flying missions to Europe.

“Bombardier’s Global 8000 possesses outstanding short-field capabilities, with the ability to access smaller airports other aircraft in its category can’t access,” says Stephen McCullough, the company’s senior vice-president, engineering and product development.

“This helps make it the clear choice for discerning owners and operators who prioritise convenience and flexibility.”

Boasting an industry-leading range of 8,000nm (14,800km) and an unequalled top speed of Mach 0.94, the Global 8000 will compete at the top of the segment with the forthcoming Gulfstream G800 and Dassault Falcon 10X.

“The first Global 8000 production aircraft is steadily progressing through final assembly, and we are on track to meet our targets for this incredible aircraft – the industry’s fastest and most impressive ultra-long-range business jet,” adds David Murray, executive vice-president, manufacturing, IT and Bombardier operational excellence system.

“Our engineering and production teams continue to display unmatched levels of commitment, innovation and expertise at all stages of the manufacturing process.”