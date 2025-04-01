Sweden has moved a step closer to the acquisition of four Embraer C-390 transports, revealing a commitment for the type that secures the necessary production slots.

Unveiled at the LAAD Defence & Security exhibition in Rio de Janeiro, it builds on a memorandum of understanding signed between Sweden’s Defence Materiel Administration and existing C-390 customers Austria and the Netherlands on 28 March to become part of their joint procurement, shortening delivery times.

“New tactical aircraft will enhance Sweden’s defence capability. Through joint procurement, we will take delivery more quickly and at a lower cost than procuring the aircraft on our own,” says defence minister Pal Jonson.

Final negotiations between the Netherlands – which is leading the multi-national purchase – and Embraer on delivery dates are ongoing.

The move follows Stockholm’s selection in November of the twin-engined type as a replacement for its six-strong fleet of elderly Lockheed Martin KC/C-130Hs.

Disclosing the agreement at LAAD, Peter Sandwall, state secretary to Sweden’s minister for defence, says: “We are proud to take a significant step towards the acquisition of this next generation NATO-interoperable aircraft.”

To date, the C-390 has been acquired by eight countries: Brazil (19), Portugal (5), Hungary (2), South Korea (3), the Netherlands (5), Austria (4), the Czech Republic (2), plus an undisclosed customer (2). It has also been officially selected by Slovakia, which intends to take three units.