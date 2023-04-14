Graham Dunn
Based in London, Graham is head of content and has been with FlightGlobal for over 20 years predominantly working across its online news platforms and Airline Business. With a focus on developments across the airline industry as a whole, and within Europe in particular, Graham has also edited FlightGlobal daily papers from events such as the IATA AGM, moderates industry panels and co-presents the Airline Business podcast.
Contact info
- News
Ryanair assessing impact of Boeing’s 737 Max delivery disruption
Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair is “assessing with Boeing” how the US airframer’s move to pause delivery of some 737 Max jets because of a manufacturing error will impact delivery of aircraft due through the end of June.
- News
Turkish Airlines aims to double in size under 10-year plan
Turkish Airlines aims to carry 170 million passengers and operate over 800 aircraft by 2033, under a newly unveiled strategic plan which will essentially double the size of the airline over the coming 10 years.
- Newsletter
Airline collapses still relatively few after benign winter
While the collapse of two Colombian carriers within a month highlights the challenges for those operating in Latin America, the wider context remains that relatively few airlines – and remarkably few established names – have fallen by the wayside since the pandemic.
- News
Airbus to open second A320 final assembly line in Tianjin
Airbus has reached an agreement to open a second A320 family final assembly line in Tianjin during a French state visit to China.
- News
Global airport passenger numbers in 2022 reached 74% of pre-pandemic highs
Preliminary traffic figures from global airports grouping ACI World show passenger numbers climbed to almost 7 billion last year, up 53.5% on 2021.
- News
Dutch court blocks move to cap Schiphol flights from this winter
A Dutch court has blocked a move to cap the number of flights at Amsterdam Schiphol airport from this winter on the grounds the government has not followed procedure for the temporary measure.
- News
Lufthansa agrees sale of remaining catering business
Lufthansa has agreed to sell its remaining catering business LSG Group to private equity firm Aurelius, a deal it hopes to complete in the third quarter.
- News
Schiphol to ban night flights and business jets under noise-countering proposals
Amsterdam Schiphol airport’s operator is proposing to ban take-offs and landings at night and all private jet operations as part of measures to reduce noise pollution at the Dutch hub.
- News
Ryanair boosts passenger levels by 20 million in financial year
Irish carrier Ryanair carried 168.6 million passengers in its financial year to March 2023, it’s highest ever figure and 20 million more than it flew before the pandemic.
- News
British Airways CFO leaving to take role at soft drinks firm
British Airways chief financial officer Rebecca Napier is to take up the same role at Britvic, the soft drinks company.
- News
ITA Airways board backs business plan
ITA Airways appears to have taken a further step towards securing a deal with would-be investor Lufthansa after the Italian carrier’s board approved a business plan “shared” with the German airline group.
- News
Ryanair's O'Leary rounds on regulators for failing to act on ATC strikes
Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary fears improved service reliability this summer from higher staffing levels across the airport ecosystem could be offset by the impact of air traffic control strikes and continued airspace restrictions because of the war in Ukraine.
- News
Loganair to expand Heathrow operations after leasing slots
UK regional carrier Loganair has reiterated its call for slots at London Heathrow airport to be made permanently available for domestic connectivity after announcing it will expand its fledgling operation at the congested hub by leasing more slots.
- News
Airlines hit by fresh round of strike action in Europe
Airline services have been heavily disrupted in Europe today following a wide-ranging walkout by travel workers in Germany.
- News
Italy hit with further state aid recovery ruling from Alitalia
European regulators have found Italy must recover a further €400 million ($430 million) of state aid granted to the country's former flag carrier Alitalia, though an earlier ruling means successor ITA Airways is not be liable for the repayment.
- News
Kenya Airways stays in the red despite 2022 revenue jump
Kenya Airways remained loss-making in 2022 as foreign exchange headwinds hit the carrier’s performance, countering a jump in revenues to within 5% of pre-pandemic levels.
- News
UK launches noise consultation on night-flights policy at London airports
UK officials have a launched a consultation aimed at developing policy for managing aviation noise at night for London three biggest airports: Heathrow, Gatwick and Stansted.
- News
Virgin Atlantic to launch Korean codeshare
New SkyTeam member Virgin Atlantic will begin a codeshare with fellow alliance member Korean Air from 25 March.
- News
Turkish Technic rolls out first Boeing 777 in IndiGo colours
Turkish Technic has shown off in IndiGo colours the first of a pair of high-density Boeing 777-300ERs that the Indian carrier is wet-leasing from Turkish Airlines.
- News
TAP Portugal returns to net profit for first time since 2017
Privatisation-target TAP Portugal returned to the black last year after posting a net profit of €65.6 million ($70.3 million) for 2022.