Graham Dunn

Graham Dunn

Based in London, Graham is head of content and has been with FlightGlobal for over 20 years predominantly working across its online news platforms and Airline Business.  With a focus on developments across the airline industry as a whole, and within Europe in particular, Graham has also edited FlightGlobal daily papers from events such as the IATA AGM, moderates industry panels and co-presents the Airline Business podcast.

Contact info

Email:
graham.dunn@flightglobal.com

More by Graham Dunn