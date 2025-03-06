Schiphol movements cuts ‘manageable’ as Smith welcomes visibility

Air France-KLM is hoping the European Commission’s recommendations on the Dutch government’s move to cut capacity at Amsterdam Schiphol airport will finally give the operator visibility on slots at the Dutch hub
