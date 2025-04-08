Boeing landed net new orders for 163 aircraft in March, more than in any month in since late 2023, as aircraft lessors and airlines signed for dozens of 737s, 777s and 787s.

The company disclosed its March order and delivery figures on 8 April, confirming FedEx signed a deal covering eight 777 Freighters last month and that unnamed customers ordered 20 of the in-development 777X, plus 33 787s, 21 737 Max jets, and three 777Fs,

Boeing’s orders included several previously-announced deals, including orders from lessor BOC Aviation for 50 737 Max aircraft, from Japan Airlines for 17 Max and from Korean Air for 20 777X and 20 787s.

Boeing took gross orders last month for 192 aircraft, although cancellations of deals for 27 737 Max and two 777Fs brought the company’s net new orders for March to 163.

Still, that figure is higher than in any month since December 2023, according to figures published by the company.

Boeing delivered 41 aircraft last month, down from 44 deliveries in February. The March deliveries included 33 737 Max, four 777Fs and four 787s.

In the first three months of the year, Boeing has received net new orders for 204 jets and delivered 130 aircraft.

It ended March with 5,648 jets in its backlog, up from 5,528 at the end of February.