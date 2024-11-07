Saudi Arabian start-up carrier Riyadh Air’s order for 60 Airbus A321neo’s dominated the airframer’s October activity figures.

Private and undisclosed customers ordered a total of 16 A320neos during the month, while Bhutan’s Druk Air firmed an agreement for three A320neos and two A321neos.

Airbus also listed American Airlines as taking a single A321neo.

The order activity did not feature widebody types or A220s, according to the airframer’s latest backlog data.

Airbus delivered 62 aircraft in October, taking its total for 2024 to 559 – the company is aiming to deliver around 770 for the full year.

Its deliveries for the month comprised 48 A320neo-family jets, plus two A350s, four A330s and eight A220s.