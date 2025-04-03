London Luton’s expansion plan has obtained UK government planning approval, despite a formal recommendation that consent should be withheld.

The decision marks another instance in which the government has set aside an examining authority conclusion in order to allow an airport expansion – a development scheme for Manston airport was similarly initially cleared in 2020 when the government overruled a recommendation against it.

Under the Luton expansion plan the airport would be developed to raise annual passenger capacity from 19 million to 32 million.

This would involve construction of a new terminal, additional aircraft stands, the extension and remodelling of the current terminal, plus other supporting infrastructure and facilities.

While the examining authority agrees that the proposal will contribute to meeting the need to address airport capacity in the southeast UK, increasing connectivity and providing job creation, it says these benefits “would not be outweighed by the harms” – including those from noise, traffic and emissions, as well as effects on the landscape.

The authority also made recommendations in the event that the government disagreed with its conclusion and opted to grant consent.

In a letter granting consent, the office of UK transport secretary Heidi Alexander says there is a “compelling case” for approval.

“Given the national need for the proposed development and the capacity it will deliver…the [transport secretary] does not believe that this is outweighed by the development’s potential adverse impacts,” it adds.

Luton’s operator says the approval is a “tipping point” for the local and national economy.

“Our priority now is to finalise a commercial agreement with Luton council to renew our successful partnership so together we can deliver on the government’s growth policy, and make the expansion plans a reality as soon as possible,” says chief executive Alberto Martin.

Luton’s operating company is owned entities Aena and InfraBridge.

“As the world’s largest airport operator, we are ready to support Luton’s next chapter,” says Aena director of international subsidiaries Rodrigo Marabini Ruiz.

The development plan includes introducing limits for noise and emissions, and impacts to air quality and surface access.

Granting of development consent can potentially be challenged by a claim for judicial review – as occurred with the Manston airport project, although consent was ultimately still given.