The Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) is to hold its first safety summit this year, amid growing aviation safety challenges.

The Asia Pacific Aviation Safety Seminar will take place on 10 and 11 September in Manila. AAPA member Philippine Airlines will be the host carrier.

This year’s event “centres on operational resilience, human factors, safety leadership, and risks arising from technology as well as evolving airspace threats, including spoofing, fatigue management and data integration”, states the AAPA.

The association’s director general Subhas Menon adds: “As aviation safety challenges grow in complexity, our collective commitment to collaboration, data sharing and cross-disciplinary learning becomes even more critical.”

Speakers listed so far include safety leaders from ATR and Airbus, as well as AAPA technical director Roshan Joshi.

In 2024, the AAPA held its inaugural Asia Pacific Turboprop Safety Conference.