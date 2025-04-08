South African air navigation service ATNS is suspending instrument flight procedures at three airports after regulatory approvals expired.

No access to Bloemfontein airport, as well as Richards Bay and Upington, will be available during poor visibility conditions until restoration work is complete.

But certain approach procedures for several key airports – including Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, and Port Elizabeth – have been approved.

The air navigation service had been facing a crisis after South African Civil Aviation Authority approvals for the procedures lapsed, with a deadline for alternative compliance measures set to expire in April.

Some 300 procedures have been affected.

ATNS says it has “prioritised” the maintenance of “essential” procedures at key airports to ensure that they are capable of supporting instrument approaches.

The effort has been supported by a ministerial intervention team appointed by South Africa’s transport minister.

But ATNS admits that the three outstanding airports for which procedures “have not yet been maintained” will have to suspend instrument operations from 8 April.

“These airports will only be accessible during visual meteorological conditions, with no access permitted during poor visibility,” it states.

“ATNS is committed to completing maintenance as soon as possible.”

South African airports operator ACSA is supporting the ATNS programme, pointing out that maintenance of procedures has a “critical role” in ensuring safe, efficient, and uninterrupted flight operations during adverse weather.

The state of air navigation services in South Africa has been the subject of scrutiny by the government after a review committee highlighted staffing shortages and other issues alongside the flight procedures debacle.

ATNS insists it is making progress with addressing the problems, stating that 10 air traffic controllers will be joining the organisation over the next few months. “The recruitment process is still ongoing for critical skills,” it adds.