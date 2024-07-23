Middle Eastern carrier Qatar Airways is expanding its Boeing 777-9 commitment to include a further 20 aircraft.

The agreement gives the Doha-based airline a total of 94 777X airframes, of which 40 had been 777-9s.

Qatar Airways had also previously ordered 34 of the 777-8F freighter in early 2022, a deal which initiated the variant’s development.

All 777Xs are powered by GE Aerospace GE9X engines.

Qatar Airways group chief Badr Mohammed Al-Meer says the carrier operates “one of the youngest fleets”.

“Keeping an eye on the future, we continue to ensure that all Qatar Airways passengers are only met with the best products and services available in the industry,” he claims.

Boeing has confirmed the addition of the Qatar jets to its order book.

No delivery dates have been disclosed.

It lists the orders for 74 aircraft prior to the latest agreement as comprising 50 dated July 2014, 10 in June 2015 and 14 in January 2022.