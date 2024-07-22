Korean Air has signed a memorandum of understanding covering its intent to acquire 20 Boeing 777-9s and 20 787-10s, together with options on 10 more Dreamliners.

The commitment was announced today on the first day of the Farnborough air show. The SkyTeam carrier already operates 13 of the smaller 787-9s, as well 37 777s.

Korean Air chief executive Walter Cho says: ”The addition of the Boeing 777-9 and 787-10 aircraft marks a significant milestone in our strategic objective to expand and upgrade our fleet

”These new airplanes will elevate passenger comfort and enhance operational efficiency, while significantly reducing carbon emissions, supporting our long-term commitment to sustainable aviation.”

The fresh commitment forms part of Korean’s plan to have a fleet of 203 next-generation aircraft by 2034, also including 33 A350s, 50 A321neos and 20 Boeing 787-9s. It also comes as the airline takes delivery of its first 787-10, which will enter service on 25 July.