Chinese aircraft leasing firm CALC has ordered 30 additional Airbus A320neo-family jets, taking its overall commitment to the type to more than 200.

CALC says the aircraft will be delivered in batches up to 2033, and that its agreement includes conversion options between A320neo variants.

It states that the additional 30 aircraft will bring its overall order commitment to 282 – including 203 A320neo-family jets – with 105 deliveries still outstanding.

CALC says the follow-on order demonstrates its long-term strategy of building a fleet of high-quality next-generation assets.

“We are also full of confidence in the booming aviation market,” it adds.

Airbus has confirmed the latest 30-aircraft agreement.

CALC placed its first direct order for A320-family jets – comprising 28 A320s and eight A321s – in November 2012.

It subsequently agreed to take 104 additional single-aisle aircraft two years later, including 74 A320neos, and further orders were placed in 2017 and 2020.

No engine selection for the latest order has been disclosed.