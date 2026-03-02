Air Astana Group has finalised its order for five Airbus A320neo and 20 A321neo aircraft, marking its largest direct order to date.

The new aircraft will be deployed by mainline operator Air Astana, as well as low-cost unit FlyArystan. Both carriers currently operate 59 Airbus narrowbodies.

The deal was first disclosed in November 2025 as a memorandum of understanding, and also includes options for another 25 Airbus narrowbody aircraft.

Deliveries of the new aircraft will start in 2031, the airline stated in November.

At the time, the airline noted that the “majority” of the order will be the longer-range LR variant of the A321neo.

Air Astana chief Peter Foster says the airline’s A321LR – with its premium-heavy configuration – “allows us to offer what we believe is the world’s best narrowbody long-haul product, combining true long-range capability with an exceptional onboard experience”.

Air Astana Group started introducing A320s in 2006, stepping up to the A320neo family a decade later. Its first A321LR entered the fleet in 2019.