ANA has appointed a new president as part of wider changes to its senior management.

Airline veteran Juichi Hirasawa will be promoted airline president and chief executive from 1 April, taking over from current president Shinichi Inoue.

Hirasawa is currently senior executive vice president at ANA parent ANA Holdings, overseeing industrial policy, government affairs, and economic security. He joined the mainline carrier in 1986 and has held positions in areas like business planning and corporate strategy.

ANA says Hirasawa “played a pivotal role in formulating and executing management strategies” during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Outgoing president Inoue will be appointed as a senior advisor at ANA Holdings on 1 April.

Hirasawa’s former responsibilities will be split across different senior executives. Overseeing network planning will be executive vice president Katsuya Goto, who currently is responsible for alliances and digital transformation.

The government and industrial affairs, as well as economic security, portfolios will be taken over by airline corporate communications chief Shinichi Hayase, who retains his existing responsibilities.