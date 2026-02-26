Middle Eastern operator Flydubai will start increasing its complement of Boeing 737 Max 9s this year, the larger variant accounting for more than half of the 12 Max jets it expects to receive in 2026.

This year’s delivery total – which remains subject to manufacturer schedules – will comprise seven 737 Max 9s and five Max 8s.

Flydubai says the Max 9, of which it currently has only three, will enable the carrier to increase business-class capacity. Demand for business class on its flights was up 19% last year.

All 12 of last year’s deliveries were Max 8s, leaving the Flydubai fleet at 97 aircraft after it withdrew three older leased 737-800s.

Flydubai states that it “finalised” a retrofit programme for its 737-800s with a refit of eight more jets, taking the total to 25.

“This is part of the carrier’s ongoing efforts to enhance product consistency and deliver a more cohesive travel experience for passengers in both business- and economy-class,” it says.

Flydubai is committing to a further 75 Max jets plus 150 Airbus A321neos to expand and diversify its fleet.

The airline turned in a strong full-year performance in 2025, with a pre-tax profit of Dhs2.2 billion ($591 million) – and a net surplus of Dhs1.9 billion – on a 6% rise in revenues to Dhs13.6 billion.

Chairman Sheik Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum says the profitability is “clear testament” to the airline’s “disciplined strategy and operational resilience”.

Flydubai is “well-positioned” to meet both business and leisure demand on its network, adds chief executive Ghaith Al Ghaith.

Its flight-training centre has expanded to feature four full-flight simulators, and it is aiming to inaugurate a new maintenance centre – located at the Dubai South development – once construction is completed in the fourth quarter of this year.