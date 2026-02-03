Uganda Airlines is seeking a new chief executive officer, although circumstances surrounding the current leader, Jenifer Bamuturaki, have yet to be clarified.

The carrier’s board chair, Priscilla Mirembe Serukka, has issued a formal notice of recruitment for the position.

She says the board is looking for a leader that will be “able to turn around the profitability of the company”.

Serukka adds that the candidate should demonstrate “competence and ethical values, engrained in sound governance principles”.

Uganda Airlines has set a 2 March deadline for applications.

But the carrier has yet to detail the situation with current chief Bamuturaki, who took up the top position at the company after serving a year as the acting head.

She had previously held roles including commercial director of the airline, and was formerly in the hotel and hospitality sector.

Uganda Airlines emerged in 2019 and operates a fleet including a pair of Airbus A330-800s and MHIRJ CRJ900 regional jets.