Air Cambodia orders 10 Boeing 737 Max 8s.

Air Cambodia has disclosed firm orders for 10 Boeing 737 Max 8s, becoming the type’s newest customer.

The deal also sees Air Cambodia – formerly known as Cambodia Angkor Air – also take options for another 10 more Max 8s. It represents Air Cambodia’s largest single aircraft order.

The deal was previously unidentified on Boeing’s orders and deliveries for December 2025, and announced during the Singapore Airshow.

The new aircraft will be used for fleet growth and renewal, the airframer states. Air Cambodia currently operates a fleet of Airbus narrowbodies and ATR turboprops.

Airline chief David Zhan states: “This investment – Air Cambodia’s largest narrowbody purchase – will let us launch direct services to important markets across North and Southeast Asia, and offer competitively priced travel for passengers, while creating local jobs and training opportunities that strengthen our communities.”

The carrier will configure its 737s in a two-class setting with 178 passengers, adds Boeing.